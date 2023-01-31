Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window having opened on January 1, we round up Arsenal's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Emirates.

Elneny injury heightens Arsenal's need

Mohamed Elneny has undergone surgery on a "significant" knee injury, Arsenal have confirmed.

The Egypt international suffered the injury in training ahead of the Premier League win at Tottenham earlier this month and Elneny now faces a race against time to be fit again this season.

"Following an injury sustained in a recent training session, subsequent assessments have confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has a significant injury to his right knee," a club statement read.

"Mo has had successful surgery in London and will be ruled out for an extended period of time."

Latest: Lokonga to join Palace on loan?

Will it be a case of one midfielder in, one midfielder out at Arsenal on Deadline Day?

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are in talks with Crystal Palace over a loan deal for Sambi Lokonga.

Arsenal agree Jorginho deal

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Jorginho. The fee is understood to be £12m.

The Italian will sign an 18-month contract with a year option.

Jorginho was in the final six months of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

He is not seen as an alternative to Moises Caicedo, with Arsenal ready to do a deal if Brighton change their stance - although that is seen as unlikely.

But for now, Jorginho could add vital experience in the title run-in.

"Arsenal are here for the long-haul," Paul Merson told Sky Sports. "If they get the Jorginho deal over the line, that's another body plus experience. Arsenal are a young football team.

"I was fortunate enough to be involved in title run-ins, it all changes with six games to go. When it gets down to the nitty-gritty that's when you'll need your Jorginhos."

Image: Jorginho could be the subject of a late move before Deadline Day

Analysis: Why Arsenal are chasing a Deadline Day deal for Chelsea's Jorginho

Sky Sports News' Gail Davis:

"Mikel Arteta has made it clear in the last few weeks of the transfer window, he wants to strengthen that midfield. We know how good Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been over these past few months, helping guide Arsenal to the top of the table.

"People may be surprised, when you look at the profile of players Arsenal had been signing but Mikel Arteta had made the point on the day they signed Leandro Trossard that they need players who are fit and ready to go straight off in the Premier League. That's what Jorginho is.

"Arsenal are short in the midfield area. Mohamed Elneny is out and there was no commitment from Arteta when he might be back. We know Thomas Partey picked up that injury in the cup and he's gone for an MRI on his ribs. So the squad is looking thin there.

"Europe is about to start and they'll be going Thursday-Sunday-Thursday-Sunday and they want somebody else in.

"When you look at where Arsenal are now, they've got a great chance of winning the Premier League for the first time in 20 years. Arteta understands the demands on his squad are going to be greater over the next few months and that's why he had to get bodies in today.

"Moises Caicedo is the man who's been attracting a lot of attention from Chelsea and Arsenal, who have made two bids. Brighton are saying he's not for sale.

"Had Arsenal not been in this position in the league, chasing their first title in almost two decades, would Arsenal and Arteta move in this way? But it makes it an interesting Deadline Day."

WSL Latest: Arsenal turn attention to Bruun after Man Utd reject world-record Russo offer

Image: Alessia Russo in action for Manchester United

Arsenal are trying to sign another striker after a Deadline Day move for Alessia Russo was rejected by Man Utd. and are in negotiations with Lyon for Signe Bruun.

The Gunners, who had a world-record bid for Russo turned down, are in talks with Lyon for Bruun but discussions are complicated given the late bid.

Bruun joined United on loan on Deadline Day last January and is thought to be open to a similar move to north London.

Arsenal have until midnight to get a deal done for Bruun, who has made 29 appearances for Denmark, as it is an international transfer.

Marquinhos joins Norwich on loan

Arsenal forward Marquinhos has joined Norwich on loan until the end of the season.

The deal is a straight loan with no option to buy. The 19-year-old joined from Sao Paulo in the summer and has made six appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

Will Arsenal go back for Brighton's Caicedo?

Arsenal remain in the market to strengthen in the closing hours of the window with midfield the primary focus after seeing two bids rejected by Brighton for Moises Caicedo.

The feeling is Brighton would have to change their stance for Arsenal to even consider going back in for the player.

Thomas Partey went off with a rib injury in the FA Cup defeat at Manchester City, but it's thought the problem is not a serious one and it's hoped he will be back soon. There is still no confirmation on how long Mohamed Elneny's knee injury will keep him out.

However, The Sun reported on Monday that Arsenal are considering making a third bid for Caicedo.

'Arsenal's new bid for the player is in the region of £70million with £5m worth of add-ons,' the newspaper reports. 'This would represent aclub record transfer for Arsenal, eclipsing the £72m spent on flop Nicolas Pepe. Brighton could be open to selling before the end of the transfer window but are holding out for £80m.'

Martinelli agrees new four-and-a-half year contract with Gunners

Image: Gabriel Martinelli is set to extend his stay at Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has agreed a new contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2027, according to The Athletic.

The Brazilian's current contract expires in the summer of 2024, but the report claims the 21-year-old has now agreed to fresh terms to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium with the draft deal in the process of being finalised.

The forward has starred for the Premier League leaders this season having scored seven goals in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Jorginho - Arsenal have agreed a £12m deal with Chelsea for midfielder Jorginho (Sky Sports News; January 31)

Moises Caicedo - Arsenal are weighing up increasing their offer for Moisés Caicedo to about £75m (The Times, January 31); Arsenal are set to launch a third bid for Brighton star Moises Caicedo. Arsenal's new bid for the player is in the region of £70million with £5m worth of add-ons (The Sun, January 30); Arsenal are considering an improved bid for Caicedo as they try to sign a midfielder before Tuesday's transfer deadline. The Gunners had a second offer worth £70million for Caicedo rejected by Brighton, who continue to insist that the Ecuador international is not for sale (Evening Standard, January 30); Arsenal's pursuit of Brighton midfielder Caicedo will not stop them trying to sign Declan Rice in the summer, with the club keen to add both players to Mikel Arteta's squad (Daily Telegraph, January 29);

Martin Zubimendi - Real Sociedad have told Arsenal they will have to pay Martin Zubimendi's £52.8m release clause if they want to sign the midfielder this month (The Times, January 26).

Ivan Fresneda - Arsenal have matched a £13m bid for Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda and the 18-year-old will decide what he wants to do in the next 24 hours; (Daily Mail, January 24); The 17-year-old Real Vallodolid right-back has interest from the England and Germany, and Arsenal are monitoring his situation (Sky Sports News, January 18)

Amadou Onana - Arsenal could enact the perfect revenge on Chelsea for signing Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this month by beating them in the race to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. (Daily Express, January 24)

Eduardo Camavinga - Arsenal are interested in a surprise loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga (The Evening Standard, January 20).

Declan Rice - Declan Rice has been talking up Arsenal to his West Ham team-mates since reports emerged that the Gunners are keen to bring him to the Emirates in the summer (Daily Express, January 21); Arsenal are considering a gamble of saving their transfer kitty in January in an effort to build up the funds to make a run at signing West Ham midfielder Rice in the summer (Daily Star, January 19); Arsenal have made Rice their top target this summer and are growing in confidence that they can beat Chelsea to the England midfielder's signature (The Times, January 17).

The players linked with an Arsenal exit

Sambi Lokonga - Arsenal are in talks with Crystal Palace over a loan deal (The Daily Mail, January 31).

Cedric Soares - Fulham are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of right-back Cedric Soares (Sky Sports, January 20).

What are the latest contract talks?

Gabriel Martinelli - Talks between Arsenal and Martinelli about a new contract are in the "final stages", according to reports (The Sun, December 29);

William Saliba - Saliba insists he is "so happy" at Arsenal as contract talks continue behind the scenes of an increasingly convincing Premier League title bid (The Independent, January 17)

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal have triggered a clause in Saka's contract to keep him at the club until at least 2024, according to reports (The Sun, January 3).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

Leandro Trossard - Arsenal have completed the £27m signing of Brighton attacker Leandro Trossard.

Jakub Kiwior - Arsenal have completed the £20m signing of Spezia defender Jakub Kiwio.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

Brooke Norton-Cuffy - Coventry, loan

Miguel Azeez - Wigan, loan

Marquinhos - Norwich, loan