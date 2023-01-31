Chelsea transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

After the winter transfer window opened on January 1 2023, we round up Chelsea's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of Stamford Bridge.

A busy day ahead at Chelsea...

The latest on Enzo Fernandez talks...

Sky Sports News' Paul Gilmour:

"Chelsea and Benfica remain in talks for Enzo Fernandez for the World Cup winner to join Chelsea but for the last few hours, no breakthrough.

"The discussions centre around the structure of the payment - Chelsea have bid £105m, Benfica would like as much of that upfront as possible, Chelsea want to pay in instalments and that's been the centre of this deal. So, the two parties have not yet been able to come to an agreement.

"Enzo Fernandez is not involved in the Benfica squad this evening - they're due to play a league game away from home. He's not in that squad, he didn't train earlier in the week and so that in itself would say that he's been put to one side while these talks conclude one way or another."

Chelsea, Man Utd make Sabitzer enquiry

Chelsea and Manchester United have made late enquiries for Bayern Munich's Marcel Sabitzer.

Sky Germany reporter Uli Koehler says that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is currently on the phone to both clubs.

Chelsea have been working on a deal for Enzo Fernandez - but it has not been fully agreed yet.

Manchester United have lost Christian Eriksen to an injury until at least April, and Bayern are ready to let Sabitzer go on loan or sell him permanently.

Sky Sports News has made calls into both United and Chelsea for comment.

Arsenal close to agreeing Jorginho deal

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Chelsea for midfielder Jorginho.

It is understood Chelsea will receive £12m and Jorginho will sign an 18-month deal at the Emirates with an option of a further year.

Jorginho has entered the final six months of his Chelsea contract an all parties are willing and hopeful the move will be completed before Tuesday's deadline.

The Gunners tried to sign the 31-year-old in the summer of 2020.

Conor Gallagher is expected to have multiple options to leave Chelsea before the deadline, with Everton in talks to sign the midfielder.

Clubs from across the Premier League have inquired about both loans and permanent deals for the England midfielder.

Sky Sports News has been told Everton have indicated a willingness to pay £40m plus £5m in add-ons to sign the England midfielder permanently.

Gallagher, however, is not interested in a move to Everton.

At this point, everything is on the table: a loan, a permanent switch or staying at Chelsea, but a move away is more likely if the Blues complete a deal for Enzo Fernandez.

Newcastle, Everton, who have held talks over a fee, and Crystal Palace are among the clubs that admire Gallagher, although Chelsea are not keen to loan him to a rival for league position. If he is loaned out it is more likely to be a team in the bottom half of the Premier League. A permanent departure is also possible.

Chelsea have told Benfica they are prepared to pay Enzo Fernandez's €120m (£105m) release clause.

Chelsea have not given up on trying to sign the midfielder before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

They have offered players on loan and on permanent deals but Benfica have so far refused to accept anything except the release clause.

Fernandez wants to move to Chelsea and has again told Benfica of his desire to join Graham Potter's side.

Chelsea want to structure the payment in installments as paying in one go has financial fair play and tax implications.

Chelsea in talks with PSG over Ziyech loan

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with Chelsea to sign Hakim Ziyech on loan with an option to buy, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea need to get players off their books after making 17 signings since the sumer and Ziyech is seen as expendable this month.

The Morocco international's game-time is likely to be limited following the arrivals of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Joao Felix and he is reportedly keen to leave Stamford Bridge.

The report also states that Newcastle made their interest known only for Chelsea to decline their approach due to an unwillingness to strengthen a Premier League rival.

Who have Chelsea been linked with?

Enzo Fernandez - Chelsea are set to smash all records as they line up £115m Fernandez - Owner Todd Boehly's outlay is now at £660m since taking over from Roman Abramovich (Daily Express, January 31); Chelsea are close to signing Fernandez from Benfica after lodging a £105.3m bid (Sky Sports, January 30). Chelsea have not given up on trying to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday (Sky Sports News, January 30); Chelsea are ready to launch a fresh swoop for Fernandez and are even willing to offer Benfica 'a few players' in return for the Argentina midfielder, according to reports in Portugal (Daily Express, January 28).

David Raya - Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the race to sign highly-rated Brentford goalkeeper Raya for around £20m (The Sun, January 19).

The players linked with a Chelsea exit

Jorginho - Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign the Chelsea midfielder for £12m on an 18-month deal (Daily Mail, January 31); Arsenal have made an enquiry for the Chelsea midfielder ahead of the deadline (The Athletic, January 30). Chelsea are braced for the possibility of midfielder Jorginho leaving on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires (Daily Telegraph, January 12); Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly set to leave the club for free at the end of the season (The Sun, January 12).

Hakim Ziyech - Paris Saint-Germain are in talks to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech on an initial loan deal (The Athletic, January 31); Chelsea in talks with PSG over a loan move for Ziyech after declining Newcastle's approach (Evening Standard, January 30). Chelsea would prefer to offload unsettled Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club (The Sun, January 26); Ziyech could be the first victim of Chelsea's January transfer spree by joining Roma (The Sun, January 23.

Conor Gallagher - Gallagher is not currently interested in a move to Everton after they made it clear they would pay £45m for the midfielder (Sky Sports, January 30).Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle (Daily Mail, January 18); Crystal Palace are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in signing Chelsea's Gallagher (Sky Sports News, January 17); Crystal Palace will make one final effort to tempt Chelsea midfielder Gallagher back to the club on a permanent deal this month (The Sun, January 16).

Thiago Silva - Chelsea are set to offer Silva a contract extension to extend his impressive stay at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail, January 24).

Silko Thomas - Southampton are planning to raid Chelsea again for top young full-back Thomas. (The Sun, January 23).

Mason Mount - Chelsea have stepped up contract talks with Mount amid interest from Liverpool in a summer move for the midfielder (The Guardian, January 20).

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Barcelona are seeking legal clarity over a potential deal to re-sign striker Aubameyang from Chelsea (Daily Telegraph, January 16); Aubameyang is attracting interest from Spain as the arrival of Joao Felix provides an extra obstacle towards the Chelsea striker's chances of regular football (Daily Mail, January 11).

What are the latest contract talks?

Thiago Silva - Silva is set to prolong his stay at Chelsea by signing a new one-year deal (The Guardian, January 24).

N'Golo Kante - Kante is set to sign a new Chelsea contract (The Times, January 7).

Confirmed Chelsea signings

Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk, £88.5m

Benoit Badiashile - Monaco, £35m

David Datro Fofana - Molde, undisclosed

Andrey Santos - Vasco da Gama, undisclosed

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid, loan

Noni Madueke - PSV, £29m

Malo Gusto - Lyon, £26.3m

Confirmed Chelsea departures

Teddy Sharman-Lowe - Havant & Waterlooville, loan

Malo Gusto - Lyon, loan

Jude Soonsup-Bell - Tottenham