Newcastle transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the 2023 January transfer window now closed, we round up Newcastle's done deals.

Newcastle completed the £45m transfer of winger Anthony Gordon from Everton, making him the club's second most expensive signing.

Everton said in a brief 64-word statement that they sanctioned the deal for Gordon, who joined Everton aged 11, to move to the Magpies after he handed in a transfer request.

Gordon has signed a long-term contract at Newcastle after they agreed to pay an initial £40m plus add-ons that could see the deal rise to £45m, with the £63m paid for Alexander Isak last summer remaining their club-record transfer.

Newcastle also secured the Deadline Day signing of West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.

Sky Sports News understands that the 21-year-old has moved to St James' Park for a £3m fee including add-ons.

Ashby completed a medical on Monday, with West Ham inserting a sell-on clause in the deal.

Shelvey and Wood leave for Forest

Nottingham Forest completed the signing of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.

Shelvey has joined Forest on a two-and-a-half-year contract to bring an end to his seven-year spell at Newcastle.

Shelvey said goodbye to Newcastle fans on the pitch at half-time during their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win over Southampton, after he made 202 appearances for the Magpies.

Forest also completed the signing of Newcastle striker Chris Wood on an initial loan deal.

Wood will spend the rest of the season on loan at the City Ground, with the deal having a conditional obligation to become permanent until the summer of 2024.

Forest will pay £15m to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Confirmed Newcastle signings

Anthony Gordon - Everton, £45m

Garang Kuol - Central Coast Mariners, £300,000

Harrison Ashby - West Ham, £3m

Confirmed Newcastle departures

Daniel Langley - Spennymoor Town, loan

Garang Kuol - Hearts, loan

Chris Wood - Nottingham Forest, loan

Niall Brookwell - Darlington, loan

Jonjo Shelvey - Nottingham Forest, undisclosed