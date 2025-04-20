Champions League qualification: Who is most likely to win race and how many spots will Premier League teams have?
Liverpool have mathematically qualified for the 2025/26 Champions League and Arsenal are all but certain to follow suit, but which other Premier League sides will join them? The Premier League is guaranteed at least five clubs in next season's Champions League
Monday 21 April 2025 20:09, UK
The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but which clubs are in the mix?
The race for the top five is tight, as only two points separate Newcastle in third and Aston Villa in seventh, with five more game weeks left.
Liverpool have already wrapped up Champions League football for next season mathematically and Arsenal look all but certain to join them with a nine-point buffer over fifth spot.
- Premier League guaranteed to have five Champions League spots
Behind them, Newcastle, Manchester City, Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are battling it out for the remaining positions.
Just two points now separate the five competing teams.
Newcastle remain in third despite their harrowing 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa, but Forest could climb above them if they can win their game in hand at struggling Tottenham on Monday Night Football - live on Sky Sports.
Newcastle's remaining fixtures
April 26: Newcastle vs Ipswich, kick-off 3pm
May 4: Brighton vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports
May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm
May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm
May 25: Newcastle vs Everton, kick-off 4pm
Manchester City's remaining fixtures
April 22: Man City vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
April 27: Nottingham Forest vs Man City (FA Cup), kick-off 4.30pm
May 2: Man City vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 10: Southampton vs Man City, kick-off 4pm
May 18: Man City vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7pm
May 25: Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 4pm
Nottingham Forest's remaining fixtures
April 21: Spurs vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
April 27: Nottingham Forest vs Man City (FA Cup), kick-off 4.30pm
May 1: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 5: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
May 11: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports
May 18: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2.15pm
May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 4pm
Aston Villa's remaining fixtures
April 22: Man City vs Aston Villa, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports
April 26: Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa (FA Cup), kick-off 5.15pm
May 3: Aston Villa vs Fulham, kick-off 12.30pm
May 10: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 18: Aston Villa vs Spurs, kick-off 2.15pm
May 25: Man United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4pm
Chelsea's remaining fixtures
April 26: Chelsea vs Everton, kick-off 12.30pm
May 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm
May 16: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm
May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 4pm
