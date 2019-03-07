WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:29 Catch up on the latest headlines in Sky Sports News in 60 seconds Catch up on the latest headlines in Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United can "go all the way" in the Champions League after their historic 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain.

David Luiz has praised manager Maurizio Sarri for sticking to his footballing principles during Chelsea's recent struggles, ahead of their Europa League tie against Dynamo Kiev on Thursday night.

Rory McIlroy believes it would be "awesome" for golf, if himself, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson could all become Grand Slam winners this year.

LeBron James has passed Michael Jordan for fourth place on the NBA all-time scoring list, despite the LA Lakers losing 115-99 to Denver Nuggets.

And British women's number one Jo Konta has won her opening match at Indian Wells.

