Fenerbahce interested in ex-Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal left Swansea in the summer

Fenerbahce are the latest club interested in appointing former Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal, Sky Sports News understands.

The Turkish giants have suffered three league defeats in a row and were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Benfica - and look set to replace head coach Phillip Cocu, despite only being in charge for nine games and less than six weeks.

The 52-year-old is keen to return to management after leaving Swansea in May and is well regarded in Istanbul, having managed Besiktas in 2011.

However, Sky Sports News understands that Carvalhal is flattered by the interest, but would prefer to continue his management career in England.

Earlier this summer, Carvalhal was also approached by Sporting Lisbon, only to turn them down for personal reasons.