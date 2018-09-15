League One round-up: Portsmouth beat Peterborough to leapfrog them at top

Portsmouth moved top of League One after Ronan Curtis inspired them to a 2-1 victory over previous leaders Peterborough.

Curtis crossed for Oli Hawkins to head the visitors in front just after the hour-mark and they made the game safe when Hawkins and Curtis combined again to set up Jamal Lowe.

Sunderland suffered their first league defeat of the season as Burton won the battle of last season's relegated sides. Jamie Allan and Kyle McFadzean gave Burton a 2-0 half-time lead, with Sunderland having Charlie Wyke stretchered off just before the break. Wyke's replacement Chris Maguire pulled one back from long range but Albion held on.

Doncaster came from behind to win 4-1 at Walsall and climb above their opponents to fifth place in the table. Morgan Ferrier put Walsall ahead but John Marquis levelled from the penalty spot before the break and Mallik Wilks and James Coppinger gave Rovers a 3-1 lead. Matty Blair added a final flourish in stoppage time.

Third-placed Barnsley were also beaten 1-0 at Coventry after Jordan Willis' brave close-range header 10 minutes from time.

At the other end of the table, Shrewsbury recorded their first win of the season by beating Southend 2-0. Greg Docherty put Town in front inside five minutes and Lee Angol scored on the stroke of half-time.

That left bottom club Plymouth as the only team without a win. Mark Cullen scored the goal as Argyle lost 1-0 to Blackpool, who survived the stoppage-time dismissals of both Marc Bola and Donervon Daniels.

Ian Henderson completed his hat-trick with a brilliant volley as Rochdale beat Gillingham 3-0 to climb to 13th in the table.

Josh Morris' first-half double helped Scunthorpe to a 3-2 win at AFC Wimbledon. Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Lyle Taylor gave Charlton a 2-0 win at Bradford which left them just a point outside the play-off places, while Andrew Shinnie's goal earned Luton a 1-0 win over Bristol Rovers.

Sean McConville earned Accrington a 1-1 draw after Cian Bolger's opener for Fleetwood, while Wycombe and Oxford drew 0-0.