On EFL Matters... Simon Grayson and Don Goodman join David Prutton

Simon Grayson and Don Goodman join David Prutton for EFL Matters on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

The guests will be live in the studio to discuss all the latest talking points from the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two, while also looking ahead to the weekend's action.

EFL Matters Live on

There are two live EFL games on Sky Sports Football this weekend. Birmingham host West Brom from 7pm on Friday night, while Blackburn face Aston Villa on Saturday from 5.15pm.

Don't miss EFL Matters on Thursday night! Live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm