Seamus Coleman suffers stress fracture, Martin O'Neill says

A foot injury sustained against Wales ruled Seamus Coleman out of the 1-1 draw in Poland

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says Seamus Coleman suffered a stress fracture in his foot during the 4-1 defeat to Wales on Thursday.

Coleman stayed with the squad for the 1-1 draw in Poland despite a scan revealing the extent of the damage to his foot.

The Everton defender spent 10 months on the sidelines after suffering a horrific double leg fracture against Wales in March 2017.

O'Neill told RTE Sport: "Seamus went for a scan. He has a little stress fracture, which is a concern. He could easily have got a flight home, but he stayed with the team.

Martin O'Neill admts he is concerned by Coleman's injury

"He is a great captain, a really great captain. He is inspirational and obviously we hope he is back in time for the games coming up."

Ireland host Denmark and the Welsh in Dublin next month hoping to make ground on their opponents in Group B4.

O'Neill's team have won just one of their last seven matches, a friendly with the USA in June.