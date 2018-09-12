Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart has says he still hasn't given up hope of an England recall and won't retire from International football.

Wayne Rooney is a step closer to playing in the MLS play-offs, that's after DC United beat Minnesota United 2-1.

Premier League shareholders will meet today in London, with a potential ban on paying agents one of the top items to be discussed.

The final women's golf major of the year, the Evian Championship, gets underway today in France.

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers has a knee problem that could keep him out of Sunday's match with the Minnesota Vikings.



