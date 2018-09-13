Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:14 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli will miss Tottenham's game against Liverpool tomorrow through injury. Harry Kane is fit though as the Premier League returns after the international break..

Is the future of Wembley Stadium set for another twist?

Surrey have won the County Championship for the first time since 2002 after beating Worcestershire by three wickets

Find out how the Bengals beat the Ravens in the NFL and see Kelly Sotherton collect her Olympic heptathlon bronze medal from the Beijing Games.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...