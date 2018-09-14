WATCH AND VOTE: Soccer AM's amateur goals of the week
Last Updated: 14/09/18 12:41pm
Check out the best goals that Soccer AM viewers have scored this week and vote for your favourite!
There are some stunning strikes in this week's collection, including a long-range volley from America, a goal from New Zealand and more free-kicks than you can shake a can of vanishing spray at.
There's also a volley from an industrial estate and a cameraman filming himself celebrating a brilliant effort.
Soccer AM
September 15, 2018, 10:00am
Live on
But which is the best of the lot? Soccer AM's Adam Smith has voted for his favourite - but do you agree?
Hit the video above, pick your favourite and cast your vote below!