Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

WATCH AND VOTE: Soccer AM's amateur goals of the week

Last Updated: 14/09/18 12:41pm
6:21
Watch the best amateur goals of the week from Soccer AM
Watch the best amateur goals of the week from Soccer AM

Check out the best goals that Soccer AM viewers have scored this week and vote for your favourite!

There are some stunning strikes in this week's collection, including a long-range volley from America, a goal from New Zealand and more free-kicks than you can shake a can of vanishing spray at.

There's also a volley from an industrial estate and a cameraman filming himself celebrating a brilliant effort.

Soccer AM

September 15, 2018, 10:00am

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

But which is the best of the lot? Soccer AM's Adam Smith has voted for his favourite - but do you agree?

Hit the video above, pick your favourite and cast your vote below!

Play Super 6

Jeff gave away £1.5m last month. Enter your predictions to be the next winner here.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK