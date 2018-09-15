Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Chelsea are the new leaders of the Premier League after maintaining their perfect start with a 4-1 win over Cardiff.

While Liverpool are the only other side in the league with a perfect record after beating Tottenham 2-1

Lewis Hamilton secured pole for the Singapore Grand Prix in emphatic style.

Worcestershire beat Sussex by five wickets to win the T20 Vitality Blast.

Great Britain's Simon Yates is on the verge of winning the Vuelta a Espana.

