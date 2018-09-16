Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:08 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

West Ham have picked up their first points of the season with a 3-1 win over Everton.

Wolves continued their impressive start to the campaign with a 1-0 win against bottom club Burnley.

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally opened his account for Juventus following his summer move from Real Madrid.

Great Britain's Simon Yates claimed his first Grand Tour title after winning the Vuelta a Espana.

And Gennady Golovkin wants to face Saul Alvarez for a third time after losing to the Mexican in Las Vegas.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...