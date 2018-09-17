Football News

On Soccer Special: Champions League, Sky Bet Championship action

Watch Championship games on Sky Sports Football red button and Sky Sports app

Last Updated: 17/09/18 12:45pm

Tune in to Soccer Special on Tuesday for goals and analysis from a busy night in the Champions League and the Sky Bet Championship.

Sue Smith, Alan McInally, Tony Gale and Phil Thompson join Julian Warren in the studio for what promises to be a busy night of football.

They'll run the rule over some more crunch Championship clashes as Stoke welcome Swansea, Aston Villa face Rotherham, Derby host Blackburn, Ipswich tackle Brentford, Leeds meet Preston, Hull head to Wigan and West Brom take on Bristol City.

Gillette Soccer Special

September 18, 2018, 7:30pm

Live on

We'll also keep you up-to-date with all the Champions League action, including Liverpool's encounter with Paris-Saint Germain at Anfield.

You can watch full coverage of Stoke City v Swansea City on Sky Sports Football - and Tuesday's other Championship games will be available to watch live on the red button.

Stoke vs Swansea

September 18, 2018, 7:00pm

Live on

If you're on the move, subscribers will also be able to watch live streams of the Championship games on the Sky Sports app - just make sure you sign in on the latest version of the app.

Get all the team news in Soccer Special Pre-Match from 7pm on Sky Sports News and watch follow Soccer Special from 7.30pm.

Southampton v Brighton

