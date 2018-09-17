Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:30 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

In the Premier League, Glenn Murray scored a 91st-minute penalty as Brighton fought back against Southampton.

Jurgen Klopp provides an injury update on Roberto Firmino ahead of their Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Derby manager Frank Lampard reveals why the club can't make a move for free agent John Terry.

And Manny Pacquiao claims a deal could be struck this week for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather...

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...