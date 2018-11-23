WATCH & VOTE: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month nominations - October

Adam Reach, Harvey Barnes and Sergi Canos have been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award for October

Watch and vote for your favourite October goals in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two here...

Simply watch the videos to see the three entries in each league, then vote for your favourite!

Voting closes at 9am on Monday, November 26

Sky Bet Championship

1:17 Take a look at the nominations for October's Championship Goal of the Month competition Take a look at the nominations for October's Championship Goal of the Month competition

Adam Reach - SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY v West Brom - October 3

It wouldn't be a Goal of the Month competition without him. Simplicity, power and accuracy combined in a flash of his left foot, which arrowed the ball unerringly into the far top corner.

Harvey Barnes - Sheffield Wednesday v WEST BROM - October 3

With defenders swarming around him, Barnes picked up the ball on halfway, drove forward, dribbled into the area, cut inside and finished cutely, leaving them all flailing in his wake.

Sergi Canos - Preston v BRENTFORD - October 24

Pace terrifies defenders, yet Canos knew exactly when to break his run, jink inside and leave Preston's Chris Maxwell grasping at thin air with a shot that took the breath away.

Sky Bet League One

0:57 Take a look at the nominations for October's League One Goal of the Month competition Take a look at the nominations for October's League One Goal of the Month competition

Tom Eaves - Portsmouth v GILLINGHAM - October 6

Back to goal with a header dropping towards him, Eaves cushioned the ball with his left foot, looped it up with his right, then swivelled to flash home a left-foot volley. Samba style.

Mamadou Thiam - BARNSLEY v Luton - October 13

Loitering with intent to pounce just outside the area, Thiam seized the moment to intercept a clearance, take two touches towards goal and whip a sweet shot into the far corner.

Chris Maguire - SUNDERLAND v Southend - October 27

A second straight nomination for Maguire. As he intercepted a pass in midfield and strode forward into space to shoot, the only question was which top corner he would choose.

Sky Bet League Two

0:58 Take a look at the nominations for October's League Two Goal of the Month competition Take a look at the nominations for October's League Two Goal of the Month competition

Nicky Maynard - BURY v Mansfield - October 6

The secret of the best scissor kicks is the timing. Maynard had his down to perfection as he stopped his run, adjusted his feet and soared to meet the ball as it dropped into his arc.

Matthew Dolan - NEWPORT v Stevenage - October 13

Off balance as he won the ball in midfield, Dolan took the return from Tyreeq Bakinson and righted himself just in time to pummel home a first-minute, thigh-high dipper from 25 yards.

Jordan Bowery - Stevenage v CREWE - October 20

No easy way out taken here. Bowery clearly didn't fancy an old-fashioned belter, opting instead to bend the ball exquisitely with the outside of his right foot and inside the far post.