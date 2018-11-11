Sport marks Armistice Day and 100th anniversary of end of First World War

1:28 The world of sport remembers Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War The world of sport remembers Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War

The world of sport has been remembering Armistice Day and the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

Players, managers and fans have been paying their respects to those who gave their lives for their country.

Supporters held a two-minute silence outside the main stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's game against Fulham while in Manchester tributes were also paid ahead to Sunday afternoon's derby.

In Edinburgh, the Hearts first team squad and coaching staff held their annual service in the city's Haymarket. A wreath was also laid by Hibernian.

At London's O2 Arena, ahead of the ATP Finals, the lights were darkened and the screens lit up with poppies at 11am while in Sri Lanka the England cricket squad observed two minutes' silence.