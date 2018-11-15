Nations League essential stats: Harry Kane drought & Gareth Bale influence

4:05 From Harry Kane’s goal drought in an England shirt to Gareth Bale’s influence for Wales, we pick five essential stats ahead of the latest round of Nations League action. From Harry Kane’s goal drought in an England shirt to Gareth Bale’s influence for Wales, we pick five essential stats ahead of the latest round of Nations League action.

We've reached the final two matchdays in the UEFA Nations League group stage. There are promotion places up for grabs and relegation scraps across Europe this week - so here are the essential stats you need to know.

England vs USA

England will have to wait until Sunday afternoon for their crucial clash against Croatia, but they warm up for that encounter with a friendly against the United States.

Wayne Rooney may be the centre of attention at Wembley on Thursday, but it's also an important game for England captain Harry Kane, who is without a goal in his last seven appearances for his country.

The Tottenham striker has had just two shots on target in his last nine-and-a-half hours of international football. It's now four-and-a-half hours since the last one against Spain in September - his longest goal drought in an England shirt.

Croatia vs Spain

While England are in action at Wembley, Croatia will be hosting Spain over in Zagreb - a fixture that could decide Nations League Group A4.

All three sides can still qualify for the final tournament, but Spain are in pole position - and victory will see them top the group.

Luis Enrique's side face a tough test against the Croats, who were World Cup runners-up only four months ago. However, since beating England in the semi-finals, Zlatko Dalic's side have recorded just one win in five games.

A record defeat to Spain in September was followed by a less-than-convincing goalless draw against England in October.

Those results left Croatia bottom of the group and without a goal. Their only win since the World Cup was a 2-1 friendly win against Jordan - a side currently 112th in the FIFA World rankings.

Wales vs Denmark

We head to Cardiff on Friday where Wales entertain Denmark in Group B4. Ryan Giggs' side will win promotion to League A if they beat the Danes - and they have been boosted by the return of record scorer Gareth Bale.

The Real Madrid star missed October's games due to injury, and when you look at his impact at international level over the past seven years, it's easy to see why promotion is a real possibility.

Since September 2011, Wales have won 55 per cent of their games when Bale has started, compared to only 15 per cent when he hasn't.

Goals are a clear problem without Bale in the side: they've managed only 11 in the 20 fixtures without him in the starting line-up - an average of just 0.6 per game.

Netherlands vs France

Over in Group A1, world champions France are on the verge of qualifying for the final four. Didier Deschamps' side will win the group with a point, but, standing in their way, are a resurgent Netherlands - who beat Germany 3-0 last time out.

Unfortunately for Ronald Koeman's side, their recent record against France is poor - the French have won all five meetings since Deschamps became manager in 2012.

You have to go back 10 years to Euro 2008 for the Netherlands' last victory over France. Goals from Dirk Kuyt, Robin Van Persie, Arjen Robben and Wesley Sneijder sent the Dutch through to the quarter-finals and left France on the verge of elimination.

Albania vs Scotland

In League C, Scotland travel to Albania on Saturday searching for a change in fortunes. Alex McLeish's second spell has got off to a shaky start with six defeats in eight games and only five goals scored.

To compound matters, preparations for this weekend's clash have been hampered by injuries with six players withdrawing from the squad this week.

This current Scotland squad has 220 caps between them, an average of just 10 per player - a figure well below the squads of all other home nations and the Republic of Ireland.

With 40, Allan McGregor is the Scots' most capped player in the current squad, while Northern Ireland have seven players with 50 or more caps - including two with over 100: Steven Davis and Aaron Hughes.

