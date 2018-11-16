Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

Get the lowdown on who's playing in the Premier League this weekend, and who's on your favourite shows on Sky Sports.

Live football on Sky Sports Football

Wales v Denmark

Sky Sports Football, Friday, 7pm

A win for Ryan Giggs' side at the Cardiff City Stadium and they will gain promotion to Group A of the Nations League.

So make sure you tune in for what should be a fantastic occasion.

Fleetwood Town v Walsall

Sky Sports Football 11.30am and Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 12pm

Fleetwood take on Walsall in a midtable League One clash at Highbury Stadium on Saturday lunchtime.

Three points for the hosts would see them jump up to ninth in the standings, while victory for the visitors would propel them above their opponents.

England v Croatia

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 1pm

Gareth Southgate's side will be looking to build on October's hugely impressive 3-2 win over Spain when they face World Cup finalists Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

However, the Three Lions know they will be in for a tough examination against opponents containing Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic.

Northern Ireland v Austria

Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, Sunday, 4.30pm

Northern Ireland's hopes of winning promotion to Group A of the Nations League may have ended with defeat in Bosnia last time out.

But Michael O'Neill's team still have a lot to play for against Austria at Windsor Park, with the hosts needing a win to keep alive their hopes of avoiding relegation to Group C of the competition.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Netherlands v France

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix, Friday, 7.40pm

World champions France take on the Netherlands at the De Kuip in a crucial Group A1 fixture that will go a long way in deciding just who wins this section.

Didier Deschamps' Les Bleus arrive in Amsterdam leading the group, however, defeat on Friday night would leave their chances of competing for the inaugural Nations League title next summer in jeopardy.

Live football on Sky Sports Main Event

Albania v Scotland

Sky Sports Main Event, Saturday, 7.30pm

The Scots face a must-win clash at the Loro Borici Stadium on Saturday evening as Alex McLeish's team look to move level on points with Israel at the top of Group C1.

However, the visitors will need to produce a much-improved display from their most recent competitive outing, when they went down 2-1 to Israel.

All the regulars...

Soccer AM

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, Saturday, 10am

Joining Jimmy, Lloyd and Fenners on the Soccer AM couch this weekend is Blackburn midfielder Bradley Dack, Nabhaan Rizwan and Roger Jwan Nsengiyumva from BBC drama Informer, and Jonas Blue, who will also be performing live.

As well as Joe Cole opening up on his team-mates in a sit down with Tubes, there will be all the normal favourites - including megnuts of the week, Shocker Saturday and Sunday League Hacks.

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports News 12pm, and Sky Sports Premier League, Saturday, 2pm

Julian Warren is in the hot seat this week to guide you through another-packed Saturday football schedule, with news of all the goals as they go in, plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Lee Bowyer, Tony Cottee, Matt Murray and Iain Dowie.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, Sunday, 9.30am

Neil Ashton will be joined by Martin Samuel (chief sports writer, Daily Mail), Natalie Gedra (Premier League reporter, ESPN Brazil) and James Olley (chief football correspondent, Evening Standard) to look back on all the big talking points from the weekend and debate the hot topics.