Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Wales miss out on promotion to the top tier of the Nations League after losing 2-1 to Denmark.

The Netherlands' 2-0 win over France is bad news for Germany, who are relegated to the second tier.

Croatia will be without one of their key players for Sunday's decider against England, as Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is ruled out through injury.

Claudio Ranieri says improving Fulham's defence is his top priority with the club bottom of the Premier League, having conceded 31 goals in 12 league games.

It's been a great day for Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was knighted at Buckingham Palace.

And Tommy Fleetwood is three shots off the lead at the halfway stage of the World Tour Championship.

