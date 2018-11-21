Vote for your sporting highlight of 2018

What was your moment of 2018?

England's World Cup run? Lewis Hamilton's fifth world title? Francesco Molinari winning The Open? Vote for your moment of 2018 here.

It has been a huge year of sport across the UK and beyond so we have picked out our 25 most memorable moments for you to choose from.

They include Alastair Cook's superb century in his final innings before retiring from England Test duty, as well as another knock-out from Anthony Joshua as he continued his rise with a seventh-round victory over Alexander Povetkin.

Take a look down our list below and get voting! The results (25-1) will be revealed every day on Sky Sports News from December 1.