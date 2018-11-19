Daniel Sturridge's FA charge centres on family member's £10k Inter bet

Daniel Sturridge was charged with breaches of the FA's betting rules last week

Part of the investigation into Daniel Sturridge's alleged breaches of the FA's betting rules centre on a family member placing a £10,000 bet on him moving to Inter Milan, Sky Sports News understands.

The Liverpool striker was charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of betting rules by the FA last week.

Specifically, the 29-year-old has been charged in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of January 2018.

The first rule states that a player "shall not bet, either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on - (i) the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition; or (ii) any other matter concerning or related to football anywhere in the world".

Sturridge joined West Brom on loan in January, despite interest from Inter

The second rule bans players from providing information for use in betting, "which the participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time".

The 29-year-old was a target for Inter in January, according to Sky in Italy, but instead moved to West Brom on loan before returning to Anfield in the summer.

At this stage, it is unclear whether other incidents are being looked into in relation to the charges brought against Sturridge.

A Liverpool statement, released last week, read: "Daniel has given his full and unequivocal cooperation throughout this process and has assured the club he will continue to do so.

"Daniel has also stated categorically that he has never gambled on football. As with any issue of this nature, we will allow the process to be concluded in its entirety before making any further comment."

Sturridge has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond to the charges.