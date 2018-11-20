Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Scotland have won promotion to Group B in the UEFA Nations League after beating Israel 3-2 - but they weren't the only country celebrating on Tuesday night.

Find out who else was victorious - and how Chris Gunter's big night as Wales' new most-capped player went in their friendly against Albania.

There's a further development as Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge faces a misconduct charge from the Football Association relating to alleged betting charges.

We've also news from Chelsea as they remain hopeful of securing a key player on a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, find out which player will miss England's final autumn international against Australia - and what punishment has been given to British sprinter Nigel Levine after a failed drugs test for clenbuterol last year.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...