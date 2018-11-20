LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Liam Rosenior and Emma Hayes

The Debate...

Liam Rosenior and Emma Hayes join Geoff Shreeves to discuss the big issues of the day in Tuesday night's edition of The Debate.

The panel discussed whether a transfer window should be brought in for managers with both Rosenior and Hayes in agreement that it should happen.

The pair also discussed Gordon Taylor position at the PFA, what football can learn from other sports, Scotland's win over Israel and also the current state of women's football.

