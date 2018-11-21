Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Pep Guardiola says the Premier League has made him a better manager and add he would like to manage an international team one day.

Mick McCarthy is open to a return as manager of the Republic of Ireland following the departure of Martin O'Neill.

Gordon Taylor has recommended an independent review of the PFA after calls for him to stand down as Chief Executive.

Celtic may refuse tickets for next month's Old Firm game with Rangers at Ibrox for security reasons.

Manu Tuilagi will train one more time in a bid to prove his fitness ahead of England's final autumn international against Australia.

