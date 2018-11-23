LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Andy Townsend and Don Hutchison

Andy Townsend and Don Hutchison joined Kelly Cates to discuss the big issues of the day on the latest edition of The Debate.

Among the topics of discussion were Christian Eriksen's future at Tottenham after Mauricio Pochettino revealed his hopes that the midfielder will sign a new deal.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

Former Republic of Ireland international Townsend spoke about who might replace manager Martin O'Neill after he parted company with Ireland.

There was also talk about the FA and Didier Drogba following his retirement.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app