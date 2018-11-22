Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Liverpool have agreed to extend the contract of a player that manager Jurgen Klopp says "any club in Europe would want".

Mick McCarthy is set for talks over taking up his old role as manager of the Republic of Ireland - but there is a former England boss also interested in the job.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play a winner-takes-all match for £7m - live on Sky Sports on Friday.

Plus, find out which England rugby player is like "an excited kid" after Eddie Jones' squad for Australia was released.

And in Formula One, Max Verstappen is standing firm over his controversial recent behaviour.

