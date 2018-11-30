Will Nuno Espirito Santo and Neil Warnock set each other off again when Cardiff host Wolves?

Neil Warnock and Nuno Santo go head to head on Friday for the first time since their bad-tempered meeting in April

Last time Cardiff and Wolves faced each other, Nuno Espirito Santo and Neil Warnock went to war in the dugout - with one branded a "total disgrace" after full-time. What made the relationship sour and can we expect a repeat?

Ahead of Friday night's rematch at the Cardiff City Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.30pm, here's the background to the pair's meeting in management.

In their last meeting, Warnock's Cardiff all but blew their Championship title hopes after missing two penalties, both in injury time, to lose at home against Wolves.

At full-time, instead of shaking hands at the final whistle, Wolves manager Nuno raced onto the pitch to celebrate a crucial victory with his players and their fans.

Having finished celebrating he soon realised the error of his ways, and tried to make amends - but was met with a four-letter rant in response from a thoroughly unimpressed Warnock.

I think he was a total disgrace, I used strong words and I meant every one of them. Warnock responds to Nuno's reaction as Wolves beat Cardiff

And after the dust had settled and the pair had returned to their respective dressing rooms, Nuno apologised for his actions, but his opposite number was not ready to make up.

"I don't accept it at all and I think it's totally out of order," Warnock told Sky Sports minutes after full-time. "I think he was a total disgrace, I used strong words and I meant every one of them.

"He's got to learn that in British football you have manners and a bit of class when you've won a game. You've got to learn that I'm afraid."

Nuno had already irritated Middlesbrough with his over-exuberant celebrations after an unlikely 2-1 win at the Riverside a week before, when his side overcame two red cards to inflict a rare home defeat on Tony Pulis.

And when forced to defend himself for a second time in seven days, Nuno's post-match interview struck a rather different tone to Warnock's.

"I have to say I'm sorry, I was talking to an assistant and he told me in Britain we [don't] do that," he said. "But I've arrived here and I love this country and I love the football. Last year I was coaching in the Champions League and now I'm in the Championship and I'm very proud of what I'm doing.

"It was not my intention to be disrespectful but it's very difficult in the last minute when there is a penalty and your goalkeeper [saves it], you have to celebrate, I'm being honest. Once again I'm sorry and I'll try to avoid it.

"I'll go to his office now and if he gives me a moment I'll try to explain it."

So did it work? Nuno later revealed the door to the manager's office at the Cardiff City Stadium had remained closed despite his best efforts - but tensions cooled in the final weeks of the season, when Warnock went so far as to call the Wolves boss to congratulate him after they wrapped up the Championship title.

Speaking at the League Managers' Association awards a month after the game, he said: "I'm sure you saw me on the pitch saying a few words to him a few weeks ago.

"I did ring him up to congratulate him. People say they have had money, it's alright having money. But you have to get the right players in to achieve success.

"Nuno did a fantastic job at Wolves and the club is coming back and it is great."

How will the pair get on when they see one another for the first time since that infamous last meeting? Their priorities have changed significantly since that day, with Wolves closer to sixth position than the relegation zone - where Cardiff sit, second bottom of the league and ahead of Fulham only on goal difference.

That could take a bit of the heat out of this encounter but don't write off the Bluebirds, who have won two of their last three home games after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

But whatever happens, one thing seems certain. Win, lose or draw, Nuno's hand will be ready to be shaken first thing after the full-time whistle on Friday night.