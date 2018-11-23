LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Gordon Strachan and Matthew Upson

Gordon Strachan and Matthew Upson joined David Prutton to discuss the big issues of the day on the latest edition of The Debate.

After Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reportedly said some of his younger players 'lacked character', the panel discuss whether this is true throughout football, despite the manager saying the quotes were taken out of content.

LISTEN: The Debate podcast

Claudio Ranieri is set to take charge of his first Fulham game this weekend, with Strachan and Upson analysing how he could set up as well as casting an eye of Tottenham, Chelsea and Bournemouth ahead of the weekend's games.

Unai Emery's fast start at Arsenal is also under the microscope, along with Didier Drogba's retirement and Middlesbrough's trip to visit the RAF during the international break.

Listen to The Debate Podcast and subscribe to listen to every episode via your favourite podcast app