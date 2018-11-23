Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

The Premier League is back on Saturday - and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is expecting his team to make progress up the table during the busy period leading up to the turn of the year.

Republic of Ireland are hopeful they will have agreed a deal with Mick McCarthy to become their new manager within the next 48 hours.

McCarthy's former team Ipswich continue to struggle in the Championship. They are five points adrift at the bottom after a 2-1 loss to West Brom, who went second.

Boxing fans could get not just one, but two Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder fights.

If Wilder beats Tyson Fury, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested the pair could square off in the UK and the US.

Jonny Bairstow celebrates a fine century in Colombo

There is a huge rugby game at Twickenham on Saturday and Australia coach Michael Cheika has denied the Wallabies are in disarray, although Kurtley Beale and Adam Ashley-Cooper have been dropped for the England game due to disciplinary reasons.

Jonny Bairstow made a superb century for the England cricket team on day one of the third Test against Sri Lanka - and the returning Bairstow felt he was 'castigated' for being injured earlier on the tour.

