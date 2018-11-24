Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

It was a great night for Tottenham at Wembley. Mauricio Pochettino's men are up to third in the Premier League table and did it in style, beating Chelsea 3-1 to end the Blues' unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, it was business as usual for the top two as Manchester City eased to a 4-0 win at West Ham and Liverpool also remained unbeaten after a 3-0 win at Watford.

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford and manager Jose Mourinho felt his side lacked the desire needed to claim all three points.

The Republic of Ireland are poised to appoint a new manager - we understand that Mick McCarthy will be unveiled on Sunday afternoon.

England were too strong for Australia at Twickenham on Saturday

England's rugby team ended their autumn programme on a high with a convincing 37-18 win over Australia, and there were also wins for Scotland, Wales and Ireland.

It has been a phenomenal Formula One season for Lewis Hamilton and the world champion could be set to end with a win after qualifying on pole for Sunday's final Grand Prix of the year.

