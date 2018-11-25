Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Fifth-placed Arsenal are within a point of the Champions League places after a 2-1 win at Bournemouth, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang getting the winner.

There was also a key away win for Huddersfield, Aaron Mooy scoring twice as they beat Wolves 2-0 to climb from the bottom of the table to 14th.

Mick McCarthy has been confirmed as the Republic of Ireland manager, with Robbie Keane on board as part of his coaching staff. New U21 boss Stephen Kenny will replace McCarthy after the Euro 2020 finals.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after victory in Abu Dhabi

The Copa Libertadores final second-leg between Boca Juniors and River Plate was postponed for a second time on Sunday - the match was originally scheduled for Saturday but was delayed after the Boca bus was attacked by rival fans en route to the game.

Lewis Hamilton capped a fantastic season with his 11th Grand Prix win of the year. The drivers' title winner came home in front of Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi.

And in the NFL, there was a key win for the Philadelphia Eagles, as the reigning Super Bowl champions beat the New York Giants 25-22.

