On Soccer Special... all the Championship goals and Champions League updates

Watch Soccer Special on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7.30pm on Sky Sports News

Keep up to date with all of the EFL and Champions League action on Tuesday and Wednesday on Gillette Soccer Special.

On Tuesday, Julian Warren and the gang will be looking over the six games in the EFL Championship, with Leeds and Norwich City in action, as well as a full programme in Leagues One and Two.

We'll also have the goals from Leicester vs Southampton in the rescheduled EFL Cup fourth-round tie, and updates from the eight Champions League ties, including Manchester United's vital home clash with Young Boys.

Jules will be joined by Charlie Nicholas, Allan McInally, Sue Smith and Steve Cotterill, starting at 7.30pm on Sky Sports News.

On Wednesday it's more of the same; goals from the six EFL Championship games, including Villa vs Forest and Swansea vs West Brom, as well as updates from the eight Champions League games, as Spurs host Inter and Liverpool go to PSG.

Jules will be joined by Ryan Mason, Tony Gale, Phil Thompson and Sue Smith, starting at 7.30pm on Sky Sports News.