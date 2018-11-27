On The Debate this week: Danny Murphy, Ray Parlour and more

The Debate is back on Sky Sports Premier League throughout this week, as more guests join us to discuss the hot football topics.

The show resumes on Tuesday after Monday Night Football took centre stage at the start of the week but with European action and 'Derby Day' in the Premier League looming, there's plenty on the agenda.

Live action returns on Friday evening as Cardiff host Wolves on Friday Night Football.

This week's line-up

Tuesday: Geoff Shreeves, Danny Murphy, Ray Parlour

Wednesday: Geoff Shreeves, Alex Scott, Craig Bellamy, Luis Garcia

Thursday: Kelly Cates, Paul Merson, Curtis Davies, Tim Sherwood

Watch The Debate, weeknights from 10pm on Sky Sports Premier League and catch up with the podcast after each show.