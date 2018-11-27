Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester United are through to the knockout stages of the Champions League thanks to a late goal, as they won 1-0 at home to Young Boys.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are also through after Sergio Aguero rescued a 2-2 draw at Lyon.

Domestically, City will face Leicester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after Claude Puel's side beat Southampton 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Leeds are up to second in the Sky Bet Championship after a 1-0 win at home to Reading.

And England's netballers have won the first game of their three-match series against Uganda.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...