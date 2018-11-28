Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Liverpool must beat Napoli in their final Champions League group match after losing 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain.

Tottenham kept their qualification hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley.

Arsenal's Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava is in doubt after the Ukrainian side said they could not guarantee they would be able to fulfil the fixture.

Tammy Abraham scored four goals as Aston Villa were held to an incredible 5-5 draw by Nottingham Forest.

England wing Jack Nowell is set to miss eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

And Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder had to be separated after clashing at a press conference in Los Angeles.

