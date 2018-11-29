LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Luis Garcia, Craig Bellamy and Alex Scott

Luis Garcia, Craig Bellamy and Alex Scott joined Geoff Shreeves for an hour of football chat on Wednesday evening.

Our guests reacted to Tottenham's crucial 1-0 win over Inter Milan at Wembley, which leaves them in with a chance of reaching the last 16 ahead of their final match with Barcelona.

They also reacted to Liverpool's 2-1 defeat against PSG which has dented their hopes and leaves them leading a 1-0 win or a success by two goals in their home match with Napoli to progress.

They also had their say on Spain's dominance of the Champions League, the importance of the Merseyside derby and Gareth Southgate's guide to coaching.

Plus there was a tribute to Robbie Keane on the day the striker retired from football.

