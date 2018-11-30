Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:23 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

It was a good night for the four British sides in Europa League action. Arsenal won 3-0 in Ukraine against Vorskla Poltava and Chelsea thrashed PAOK 4-0 at Stamford Bridge. The English clubs are both through to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

Celtic need one more point to join them after a 1-0 win in Norway against Rosenborg, while Rangers' 0-0 draw against Villarreal at Ibrox means they have to win their last group game at Rapid Vienna to reach the last-32.

The Copa Libertadores final has been relocated to Real Madrid's Bernabeu stadium and will be played on December 9.

Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead after round one of the Hero World Challenge, but it was not a great day for tournament host Tiger Woods.

And with the baseball season over, the Texan Rangers have found a unique use for their stadium just in time for the festive season.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...