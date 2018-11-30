Sky Sports Fantasy Football transfer tips: Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane

Fantasy Football best buys this week

The 2016/17 Sky Sports Fantasy Football Champion Dan Cox highlights five players for you to consider for your fantasy XI this week.

We enter the festive season with a double game week to navigate. Quite simply what that means is that each team will play twice this week, so there will be plenty of decisions to make on captains and potential transfers.

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football HERE!

Ruben Vinagre - £4.7m

Cox insists Wolves' Ruben Vinagre is your man for Wolves v Cardiff

The week's action kicks off on Friday night with Cardiff vs Wolves live on Sky Sports. A player I like for a few reasons is Ruben Vinagre (£4.7m) of Wolves.

With the injury and subsequent six week lay-off for Jonny Otto, Vinagre is expected to fill in at the back, so for potentially six weeks you have an extremely cheap option. Whilst he might not be the biggest points earner, what he does enable you to do is use the budget elsewhere in your team. So for example if you have a £7.5/£8m player you can downgrade to Vinagre, that then enables you to turn a player like Richarlison into someone like Raheem Sterling.

The only thing to consider is - what's your exit strategy when Otto returns to first team action? Because you'll be left trying to move out a very cheap player with no real alternatives at that price.

Raheem Sterling - £11.5m

Raheem Sterling could be in the goals again for Manchester City

Onto Saturday and the standout fixture for me is Manchester City, who are at home to Eddie Howe's Bournemouth. A player on a real hot streak is Raheem Sterling (£11.5m).

The England man has earned 45 points in his last four games via three goals, four assists and one MOTM. Compare that to Eden Hazard who has earned just eight points in his last four games and it is quite a difference.

Quite staggeringly, Sterling is still only in just 10.1 per cent of teams despite scoring 100 points this season and is now the second highest points scorer just behind teammate Aymeric Laporte.

Manchester City also face Watford on Tuesday so as well as being a great captaincy choice on Saturday, Raheem could also be a candidate for the armband on Tuesday night.

Eden Hazard - £11.8m

Eden Hazard will be back for Chelsea as they take on Fulham

Moving onto a truly Super Sunday of live action on Sky Sports with three derby games: Chelsea vs Fulham, Arsenal vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs Everton. You really are spoilt for a choice of captain with Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah all great options. My choice and it's one of hope, rather than form, is Hazard (£11.8m).

The Belgian, as noted previously, has had a rather quiet few weeks, but with Chelsea facing Fulham and Wolves this gameweek I am hoping he can return to point-scoring ways.

Still owned by a considerable 27.4 per cent of teams, the Chelsea talisman is still one of the top three points scorers this season. He just needs to start scoring goals again to kick-start his season which had started so well.

Mohamed Salah - £12.9m

Mohamed Salah should be key as Liverpool face Everton

If you are not sold on Hazard, Salah (£12.9m) is a great option as always. Liverpool host Everton at home and then travel to struggling Burnley on Wednesday.

Again, he could be your captain on both days. He's scored four goals in his last five games and amassed 43 points in that period also, so he's steadily returning points if unspectacularly so. As I always mention, he's in 46.3 per cent of teams so it's a huge risk to not own such a popular player.

Marco Arnautovic - £10.1m

Marko Arnautovic is back from injury as West Ham play Newcastle

Another player I have mentioned a few times before is Marco Arnautovic (£10.1m). The Hammers hitman has only scored once in his last five games but clashes against Newcastle and Cardiff this week would make me tempted to bring in the Austrian international.

Too add, after this week West Ham face Crystal Palace, Fulham, Watford and Southampton. The Southampton game on December 27 is the only game that day, so bringing him in now will provide you with a captain further down the line.

Harry Kane - £13m

Harry Kane is being tipped to boost your team as Spurs play Arsenal

I couldn't miss out Harry Kane (£13m). Spurs travel to north-London rivals Arsenal on Sunday and Kane has netted seven times in eight appearances against the Gunners.

For this reason, he could also be a good captaincy choice for Sunday. With Spurs hosting relegation threatened Southampton on Wednesday, Kane is also a viable captaincy choice that day too, so you really are spoilt for choice this week.

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football HERE!

The Stats Pack

The average remaining transfers for the following brackets are:

Top 10 - 13.5

Top 100 - 15.8

Top 1000 - 18.5

Top 5000 - 19.6

So a lot of teams are still working through their transfer count, especially the top ten. I think anything less than 20 left is maybe too few at this stage and bearing in mind the second overhaul isn't until February. That's an awfully long way to go and I fear you might come unstuck.

Also if you have plenty of transfers left I think this should encourage you, and as long as you can turn the transfers in-hand into points, you should be able to climb the leaderboard with the right moves and captaincies.

I'm currently 116th and after having made my way into the top 100 last week, I slipped out again after a disappointing weekend. I'm well above the average transfers left so I'm hoping to again register a respectable finish.

Any Fantasy Football questions or dilemmas? Find me on twitter @Dancox82 and I'll happily answer them.

Play Sky Sports Fantasy Football HERE!