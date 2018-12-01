Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:26 Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News. Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Happy birthday, Neil Warnock! The Cardiff manager says he was proud of his team after they beat Wolves 2-1 last night to ensure he can celebrate turning 70 with his team outside the drop zone.

It is Derby Day on Sunday and, ahead of Liverpool's game with Everton, Jurgen Klopp has been telling us about how his team have had to evolve their style this season.

Manchester United are at Southampton in one of today's big games and Jose Mourinho has been complaining that his selection decisions are covered differently than those made by other managers.

They have weighed in over in LA, ahead of tonight's big heavyweight showdown, and Tyson Fury is three stones heavier than American opponent Deontay Wilder.

And in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have released running back Kareem Hunt after video surfaced showing him knocking over and kicking a woman in a hotel hallway in February.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...