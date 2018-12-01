Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Jose Mourinho said Manchester United lack "mad dogs" after their 2-2 draw at Southampton, which leaves them 16 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Bournemouth, but the game was not as straightforward as most at the Etihad.

Elsewhere Crystal Palace took a big step away from relegation trouble - but sparked more problems for Sean Dyche.

Aston Villa's surge towards the play-off places continues in the Championship, and they dented the hopes of another promotion contender in the process.

And in cricket, England batsman Alex Hales has broken the record for highest individual score in the T10 League, which Jonny Bairstow had set 24 hours earlier.

