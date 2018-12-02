Listen back to the analysis of Derby Day on Renault Super Sunday

Graeme Souness, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and David Weir analyse all the fallout from a Derby Day triple bill on Renault Super Sunday.

First up was Liverpool's last-gasp win against Everton in the Merseyside derby, with the pundits looking at the 96th-minute goal from Divock Origi which included a mistake from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

LISTEN: Derby Day podcast

They also cast an eye over both performances, with the pundits believing there are positive signs for Everton while Liverpool may need to find another gear this season.

There was another thrilling game in the north London derby, which Arsenal won 4-2 against Tottenham. Souness and Redknapp are joined by Carragher for a look at the match at the Emirates.

Chelsea also beat Fulham 2-0 in the day's first game, with the panel discussing Claudio Ranieri's return to Stamford Bridge.