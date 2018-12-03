WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool see off their rivals on Derby Day.
Derby Day lived up to all expectations on Sunday with Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham the thrilling cherry on the cake, but Liverpool's last-gasp win over Everton was worthy of far more than the single goal it produced, while Chelsea got back to winning ways against Fulham.
Sunday
Chelsea 2-0 Fulham
Chelsea comfortably beat Fulham 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to mark a disappointing return to Stamford Bridge for Claudio Ranieri.
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham
Arsenal saw off Tottenham in one of the games of the season with a pulsating 4-2 victory on Super Sunday at the Emirates.
Liverpool 1-0 Everton
Divock Origi sparked mayhem at Anfield as his 96th-minute winner saw Liverpool snatch a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.
Saturday
Southampton 2-2 Manchester United
Manchester United fought back from two goals down to secure a point but their Premier League struggles continued with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth
Manchester City continued their unbeaten Premier League start with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Etihad, their sixth league win in a row.
Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley
Andros Townsend's stunning strike helped Crystal Palace end a run of eight games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.
Newcastle 0-3 West Ham
Javier Hernandez scored twice as West Ham ended Newcastle's winning run with an accomplished 3-0 victory at St James' Park.
Leicester 2-0 Watford
Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half goals gave Leicester a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, as the visitors winless run extended to four games.
Huddersfield 1-2 Brighton
Steve Mounie's contentious red card proved the turning point as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield.
Friday
Cardiff 2-1 Wolves
Junior Hoilett's breathtaking strike saw Cardiff come from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.