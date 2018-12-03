3:21 Premier League Sunday Round-Up Premier League Sunday Round-Up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool see off their rivals on Derby Day.

Derby Day lived up to all expectations on Sunday with Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham the thrilling cherry on the cake, but Liverpool's last-gasp win over Everton was worthy of far more than the single goal it produced, while Chelsea got back to winning ways against Fulham.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend's games...

Sunday

Chelsea comfortably beat Fulham 2-0 on Sunday afternoon to mark a disappointing return to Stamford Bridge for Claudio Ranieri.

Highlights from Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League.

Arsenal saw off Tottenham in one of the games of the season with a pulsating 4-2 victory on Super Sunday at the Emirates.

Highlights from Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Divock Origi sparked mayhem at Anfield as his 96th-minute winner saw Liverpool snatch a dramatic 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Highlights from Liverpool's 1-0 win over Everton in the Premier League.

Saturday

A round-up of Saturday's action in the Premier League, including West Ham's win over Newcastle at St James' Park and Manchester Utd's trip to Southampton.

Manchester United fought back from two goals down to secure a point but their Premier League struggles continued with a 2-2 draw at Southampton.

Highlights from Manchester Utd's 2-2 draw with Southampton in the Premier League.

Manchester City continued their unbeaten Premier League start with a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Etihad, their sixth league win in a row.

Highlights of Manchester City's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Andros Townsend's stunning strike helped Crystal Palace end a run of eight games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Highlights from Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

Javier Hernandez scored twice as West Ham ended Newcastle's winning run with an accomplished 3-0 victory at St James' Park.

Highlights from West Ham's 3-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

Jamie Vardy and James Maddison's first-half goals gave Leicester a 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, as the visitors winless run extended to four games.

Highlights from Leicester's 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League.

Steve Mounie's contentious red card proved the turning point as Brighton came from behind to win 2-1 at Huddersfield.

Highlights from Brighton's 2-1 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Friday

Junior Hoilett's breathtaking strike saw Cardiff come from behind to beat Wolves 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.