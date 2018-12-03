Soccer Special Super 6 stat pack: £250k up for grabs

Play Super 6 for the chance to win £250k!

Burnley v Liverpool

Key stat: Burnley have won only two of their eight Premier League encounters with the visitors, while Liverpool have not lost in their 16 league matches played on a Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp was successful in yet another Merseyside derby at the weekend

Form: Sean Dyche's side slumped to successive defeats as they were beaten by Crystal Palace on Saturday, which stretched their winless run to seven matches. The Clarets now occupy a place in the relegation zone and face an unbeaten Liverpool side who registered their third win and clean sheet in a row against Everton and sit two points behind Manchester City after 14 games.

Main men: Sam Vokes has scored three times for Burnley this season, and the Turf Moor faithful will be looking for their frontman to inspire a much-needed victory. Mohamed Salah has netted four in his last six for Jurgen Klopp's team, but has not hit the heights of last year just yet.

Everton v Newcastle

Key stat: Everton have recorded wins in eight of their last nine meetings with Newcastle, while the travelling side have earned just one win in their last 14 Premier League trips to Goodison Park.

Form: The hosts saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end in the Merseyside derby, but remain in sixth, eight points off a top-four spot. After three consecutive wins, Rafa Benitez's men endured a 3-0 thrashing at the hands of West Ham yet stay three points clear of the drop zone.

Sigurdsson is in fine form for Marco Silva's men

Main men: Gylfi Sigurdsson has been directly involved in five goals in his last five home games, scoring four times and creating one too. Salomon Rondon has two goals in his last three league games, though he has not found the net in his last two Premier League fixtures.

Fulham v Leicester

Key stat: Fulham have not lost at home since April 1983 to their weekend opponents, while Leicester have drawn three of their last five games, their longest unbeaten run since 12 games in 2016, their title-winning season.

Form: Claudio Ranieri won his first match in charge but suffered his first loss as his side went down to former club Chelsea. This week sees an emotional match against the team who he won the Premier League title with, needing to record a win to instil some belief into the home side and potentially lift them off bottom spot. The visitors have not tasted defeat in five and have risen to eighth in the table.

Aleksandar Mitrovic leads the way for Fulham

Main men: Fulham have failed to score in four of their last five league matches, yet Aleksandar Mitrovic remains their main threat, with seven goals this campaign. James Maddison registered for the fourth time on the scoresheet last weekend, with Jamie Vardy also scoring as they continue to cause danger for opposition defences.

Wolves v Chelsea

Key stat: Wolves have lost seven of their last eight Premier League fixtures against Chelsea, last tasting victory in January 2011 at Molineux, while the visitors have won their last four meetings with the home side by an aggregate of 13-1.

Form: Nuno Espirito Santo has not seen his side pick up a win in six matches, losing five of those and attaining the solitary draw away at Arsenal, leaving the home side in 12th position. Chelsea returned to winning ways against Fulham and moved up to third in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Matt Doherty has been impressive for Wolves this campaign

Main men: Matt Doherty has helped the hosts to four clean sheets so far, while also chipping in with two goals, proving he can have a hefty impact from the right wing-back position. Eden Hazard has seven goals and five assists in 13 appearances.

Manchester United v Arsenal

Key stat: The last time these two met in a midweek league match was when Sylvain Wiltord scored the only goal to clinch Arsenal the title in 2002. Unai Emery's side have scored at least twice in all six of their away matches this season.

Form: Jose Mourinho's men are winless in three matches, drawing their last two to Crystal Palace and Southampton respectively, subsequently meaning they are eight points outside the top-four. Arsenal recorded an impressive 4-2 victory over their rivals Tottenham at the weekend, extending their unbeaten run to 12 matches, winning nine and sharing the spoils three times in that run.

Aubameyang was the star-of-the-show in the north-London derby

Main men: Marcus Rashford was the creator for Ander Herrera's equaliser at the weekend and has been involved in a Manchester United goal every 117 minutes on average. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice in the north London derby and is now in double figures for the season, two goals ahead of the chasing pack in the race for the Golden Boot.

Tottenham v Southampton

Key stat: Tottenham have only one lost once in 12 matches against the visitors since their return to the top flight in 2012, winning nine times and drawing twice. Southampton are winless in 12 in all competitions.

Form: Spurs suffered only their second loss in nine matches as they went down against Arsenal. The St Mary's side are without a manager as Mark Hughes was relieved of his duties on Monday morning. They sit in 18th, with a goal difference of -14 and only one win in 14.

Stuart Armstrong put Southampton ahead against Man Utd

Main men: Harry Kane scored from the spot against Arsenal - his eighth goal of the season. Stuart Armstrong has struck three times in his last two matches, including a brace in his team's defeat at Fulham.

