Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Luka Modric has won the Balon d'Or. He becomes the first player other than Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi to win the award since 2007.

A man's been charged with throwing a missile onto the pitch during the north London derby. Meanwhile, Arsenal and Tottenham have both been charged for failing to control their players after Eric Dier's equalising goal.

Jurgen Klopp is also facing an FA charge for his celebration of Liverpool's 96th-minute winner against Everton.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has told Sky News he is hopeful of selling the club before the January transfer window, and former RB Leipzig manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed in principle to become Southampton's new manager, replacing Mark Hughes.

