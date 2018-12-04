Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Manchester City have moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League, but were made to work hard to seal victory over Watford.

Brighton climbed into the top half of the table, despite playing the majority of their game against Crystal Palace with 10 men.

There were victories too for Bournemouth and West Ham.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £8,000 after admitting an FA charge of misconduct for Sunday's goal celebration against Everton.

We understand the team finishing fifth in the Premier League could play in next season's Champions League if Manchester City are banned from European competition.

We understand former RB Leipzig head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has agreed a deal until the summer of 2021 to manage Southampton.

In boxing, Deontay Wilder is interested in a unification fight with Anthony Joshua, according to his co-manager Shelly Finkel.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...