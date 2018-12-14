WATCH & VOTE: Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month nominations - November

Watch and vote for your favourite November goals in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two here...

Simply watch the videos to see the three entries in each league, then vote for your favourite!

Voting closes at 9am on Monday, December 17

Sky Bet Championship

Barrie McKay - Bolton vs SWANSEA - Nov 10

McKay watched on as a messy goalmouth melee unfolded before him. He had the perfect solution - a rising right-footed strike so clean, it seemed he was playing a different game.

Alan Hutton - ASTON VILLA vs Birmingham - Nov 25

What a game in which to score your career-defining goal. Hutton set off on his marauding run not thinking of personal glory. That was until he ended it with a pinpoint left-foot finish.

Joe Lolley - Aston Villa vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST - Nov 28

No stranger to sweet strikes this season, Lolley had one thing on his mind as he collected the ball, curving his run to hammer home a swerving 25-yarder that bent this way and that.

Sky Bet League One

Ali Crawford - DONCASTER vs AFC Wimbledon - Nov 17

Some shots are unsaveable. Such was the looping, curling trajectory of Crawford's 20-yarder that the ball appeared destined to miss right up until it dived into the top corner.

Josh Ginelly - WALSALL vs Sunderland - Nov 24

Ginnelly was hugging the touchline when he began his run along the Sunderland area. Sliding in between two defenders, he then unleashed a rasping, viciously swerving shot.

Marcus Maddison - PETERBOROUGH vs AFC Wimbledon - Nov 27

How to end your eight-month goal drought. Confident in his ability to strike the ball when and how he wanted, Maddison delayed his shot until he knew he would find the far corner.

Sky Bet League Two

Danny Grainger - CARLISLE vs Newport - Nov 3

A captain's way to claim three points for his side. Grainger had no right to be so far forward in injury time, but he adjusted his feet adroitly to lash home a finely judged angled winner.

George Maris - Oldham vs CAMBRIDGE - Nov 17

Deliberately hovering in a pocket of space, Maris collected a diagonal pass with glee, taking one stride forward before unleashing an arcing piledriver from distance into the top corner

Sammie Szmodics - COLCHESTER vs Exeter - Nov 24

The wonder of this beauty was the technique Szmodics used to whip his foot around the ball, keeping it low and arrowing towards the bottom corner without a moment's hesitation.