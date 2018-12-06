WATCH & VOTE: Premier League goals of the round

2:13 Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 15 in the Premier League. Watch a selection of the best goals from matchday 15 in the Premier League.

Every team scored in the Premier League in midweek with some wonderful strikes in the mix, and you can vote for your favourite!

Diogo Jota scored his first Premier League goal as Wolves secured a surprise 2-1 victory over Tottenham. Newcastle's Salomon Rondon fired Jacob Murphy's cross home at the far post during their 1-1 draw at Everton.

Xherdan Shaqiri finished off a rapid counter-attack in Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor, while James Milner also scored with a pinpoint finish into the bottom corner.

Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring Liverpool's third goal

Leon Balogun scored with his first touch just 25 seconds after coming off the bench for Brighton against Crystal Palace and Aboubakar Kamara scored his first Premier League goal with a low, driven strike in Fulham's 1-1 draw with Leicester.

Hit play on the video above to see each goal and vote for your favourite below!