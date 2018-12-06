Who's on Sky Sports this weekend?

This weekend’s shows on Sky Sports

Another bumper football weekend is in store on Sky Sports - get the lowdown on who's playing when with our handy guide.

Live football on Sky Sports Premier League

Bournemouth vs Liverpool

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11.30am Saturday

This one always produces goals, and coming off the back of victories in midweek, both sides will be feeling confident. Liverpool can go top of the league for a few hours at least with a victory, while Bournemouth are in seventh, looking to break into the top six again.

B'mouth vs Liverpool Live on

Newcastle vs Wolves

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3.30pm on Super Sunday

Wolves go to St James' Park on Super Sunday looking to keep their momentum going following a fine comeback victory against Chelsea on Wednesday, while Rafa Benitez's Newcastle followed up a disappointing defeat by West Ham with a credible draw at Everton.

Newcastle vs Wolves Live on

Everton vs Watford

Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm on Monday Night Football

On Monday Night Football, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are back in the studio together to talk over the weekend action and look ahead to Watford's trip to Everton.

Everton vs Watford Live on

Live football on Sky Sports Football

West Brom vs Aston Villa - Sky Sports Football and Main Event, 7pm Friday

Reading vs Sheff Utd - Sky Sports Football and Main Event, 5.15pm Saturday

Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers - MLS Cup final, Sky Sports Football, 1am Sunday morning

Dundee vs Rangers - Sky Sports Football and Main Event, 1pm Sunday

Our football shows

Soccer AM

Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, 10am Saturday

John Barnes, Chabuddy G and Idles will be on the sofa on Saturday, while Jimmy goes to former side Wigan for You Know The FIFA Drill with Josh Windass and Lee Evans. Swansea are the fans of the week, and Jamie Redknapp will be talking to the gang ahead of Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

Soccer AM Live on

Soccer Saturday

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports News, 12pm Saturday

Jeff Stelling is back to guide you through another packed Saturday football schedule with news of all the goals as they go in plus plenty of fun and debate with guests Paul Merson, Charlie Nicholas, Phil Thompson and Matt Le Tissier.

Sunday Supplement

Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football, 9.30am Sunday

Neil Ashton will be joined by Andy Dunn, Jason Burt and Jonathan Northcroft to discuss the weekend's big talking points.

The Sunday Supplement Live on

Goals on Sunday

Sky Sports Premier League, 11am Sunday

Former Spurs, Manchester United and Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov joins Ben and Kammy on the sofa to discuss his career and look back at Saturday's Premier League action.